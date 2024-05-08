Temple Police Department investigating federal theft at United Way Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — An active investigation is underway at United Way Central Texas following the recent arrest of a staff member on fraud charges.

Stephanie O'Banion, local United Way President, sent a letter out to lcoal donors looking to assure them that no money has gone missing from local donations for a campaign to provide resources for health, education, and financial stability.

STEPHANIE O'BANION

PRESIDENT CEO UNITED WAY CENTRAL TEXAS

"It was disappointing — we are so proud of the work that United Way of Central Texas does in the community and in partnership with our donors and partner agencies," O'Banion said.

Insurance will cover any losses and the employee was immediately let go.

Temple police say they were called in mid-March — that's when investigators say the former worker admitted to using the organization's credit card for personal purchases totaling almost $60,000 dollars over a year and a half.