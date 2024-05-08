Temple Police Department investigating federal theft at United Way Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — An active investigation is underway at United Way Central Texas following the recent arrest of a staff member on fraud charges.
Stephanie O'Banion, local United Way President, sent a letter out to lcoal donors looking to assure them that no money has gone missing from local donations for a campaign to provide resources for health, education, and financial stability.
"It was disappointing — we are so proud of the work that United Way of Central Texas does in the community and in partnership with our donors and partner agencies," O'Banion said.
Insurance will cover any losses and the employee was immediately let go.
Temple police say they were called in mid-March — that's when investigators say the former worker admitted to using the organization's credit card for personal purchases totaling almost $60,000 dollars over a year and a half.
"On 3/18/24 at around 1400 hours, officers with the Temple Police Department were dispatched to 4 N 3rd St in reference to a felony theft where an employee had reportedly been stealing money from the company. Officers met with the CEO who said a male employee admitted to using the company credit card to make thousands of dollars in personal purchases. The employee was put on administrative leave pending further investigation. The Manager then investigated further and found from December 2022 through March 2024 there were discrepancies in the receipts turned in by the employee. This totaled nearly $60,000 not including taxes. On 4/1/24 officers met with the CEO again, who said she had spoken to her Board of Directors and they had expressed interest in pursuing charges against the employee for Felony Theft. "