Temple Police Department investigates deadly crash on northbound Interstate 35

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a traffic crash where one person died.

Offiers were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 10 to area on Interstate 35 near exit 305. When officers got on scene they learned a vehicle traveling northbound, with one person driving, hit a concrete pillar.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene and no other injuries were reported.

The Temple Police Department Traffic Unit will be on scene investigating and shutting down all lanes of travel northbound I-35 for several hours. The police are asking other drivers to exit I-35 at exit 304, or use an alternate route if you need to travel through this area.

The case remains under investigation and no other information has been released. If anyone has information regarding the traffic accident, they should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Tips can also be reported anonymously through the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online here.