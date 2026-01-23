Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Temple Police arrest barricaded suspect after hours-long standoff

Officers responded to Canyon Creek Drive after reports of shots fired at 11:30 a.m. and took the suspect into custody after 3 p.m.
TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple Police arrested a suspect Friday afternoon following a nearly four-hour standoff that started with reports of shots fired in a residential neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive around 11:30 a.m. after getting calls about shots fired in the area. When police arrived, they identified a specific apartment unit where the suspect had barricaded themselves inside.

The standoff lasted until around 3:15 p.m., when officers entered the apartment and contacted the suspect. The individual was taken into custody without incident for violating bond conditions.

The Temple Police Department continues investigating the incident to determine if additional charges will be filed against the suspect. No injuries were reported during the standoff.

