Temple police arrest a man after domestic assault, standoff Friday afternoon

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police arrested a 34-year-old man Friday afternoon following a domestic assault that led to a brief standoff at a residence on Ferrara Circle.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Ferrara Circle shortly before 2 p.m. for reports of a domestic dispute involving an assault. Dispatchers told officers that two people were assaulted and the suspect was armed with a knife.

When officers arrived, they found one victim leaving the residence while the suspect, Jose Torres, was still inside. Torres initially came out to talk to officers but became uncooperative during the conversation. Police fired a non-lethal bean bag round, prompting Torres to run back inside and barricade himself.

Police evacuated the surrounding area and called in SWAT, K9 units and negotiators. At 2:52 p.m., Torres exited the residence and approached officers but again became non-compliant. Officers used a taser to subdue Torres and took him into custody.

Torres faces charges of aggravated assault and family violence. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being taken to the Bell County Jail.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the incident and were evaluated by emergency medical services at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.