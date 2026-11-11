Temple opens registration for 5th annual Merry & Bright Holiday Lights Contest

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple residents will once again have a chance to show off their holiday spirit as the city brings back its annual holiday lights contest.

Applications for the City of Temple’s fifth annual Merry & Bright Holiday Lights Tour & Contest open Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 8 a.m.

Residents can decorate the exterior of their homes and submit an application through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Once entries are in, the city will create an interactive digital map allowing community members to tour participating homes and vote for their favorite displays.

Public voting runs from Friday, Dec. 4, through Monday, Dec. 14.

The winning homeowner will receive a special keepsake award presented by Temple Mayor Tim Davis during the City Council meeting on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The city says the contest is designed to give residents a chance to show off their holiday creativity while giving families a way to tour decorated homes throughout Temple.

Contest rules and the application are available at templetx.gov/holidaylights.