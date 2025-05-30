Temple named among U.S. News’ Best places to live in 2025-2026

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple has earned a spot on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 2025–2026 Best Places to Live, ranking No. 99 out of 250 cities nationwide.

“This ranking comes as no surprise to those of us who are fortunate to call Temple home,” Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corporation, said. “It reflects the intentional planning and collaboration among local leaders and city officials. I look forward to seeing Temple rise even higher in future rankings.”

The annual report, released by U.S. News on realestate.usnews.com, evaluated more than 850 cities across the United States. Rankings were based on several key factors, including quality of life, job market strength, affordability, and housing availability.

The ranking methodology incorporated public survey data, along with information from U.S. News' internal sources, Applied Geographic Solutions, and federal agencies such as the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau, the FBI, FEMA, and NOAA.

Temple’s inclusion highlights its growing appeal as a livable, affordable city with a strong community and promising economic outlook.