Temple mom works to require higher deadbolts in new homes after 3-year-old son drowns in pool

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Temple mother is hoping to turn her loss into change after her 3-year-old son drowned in a backyard pool a year ago.

Hannah Ochoa's firstborn, Keaton Smith, was a fighter from the beginning, having been born premature. As he grew, he could always be found with a toy animal in his hand while watching "The Lion King."

Last summer, Ochoa dropped Keaton off at his grandparents' house and gave him a hug — one of the last. The little boy got out of the house and drowned in the backyard pool. He was placed on life support in the hospital.

"He was just seizing uncontrollably and there was really nothing I could do. And I hated seeing him like that."

Keaton died in the hospital, after his brain herniated.

When Ochoa moved into a new home, she made sure to install a higher deadbolt that her other son cannot reach on his own. She believes the measure could help other families.

"I think if there was an extra deadbolt on residential homes, it would help for situations like that. For people when they go to Airbnbs, they don't have to put a table or a chair or something in front of the door. They're able to just lock that top lock and know that their family is safe because they can't make a precaution to a house that's not theirs."

Ochoa worked with lawmakers to get children a new layer of protection. A bill set to be reviewed in January at the next legislative session would require future residential homes to have an additional deadbolt on doors, 52 inches above the floor. That requirement already exists for rentals.

"I don't believe that this is going to be the ultimate fix. I just believe that this is going to add an extra layer of protection for families. I believe that your home is the safest place for your family, or it should be, and so it's just to make it just a little bit safer."

Neighbors can find her petition at Belton Summer Fun or online.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

