Temple man arrested on drug charges after search warrant yields multiple narcotics, firearms

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Temple man was arrested Monday following a drug bust that netted multiple narcotics and firearms, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Hays was taken into custody after the Sheriff's Office Special Operations Group executed a search warrant at a Temple residence on Monday as part of an investigation into controlled substance sales, authorities said.

The Bell County District Attorney's Office has accepted a charge of possession of marijuana under five pounds in a drug-free zone against Hays, who was booked into the Bell County Jail.

During the search, investigators seized psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, fentanyl, methamphetamines, controlled prescription medications, THC in multiple forms, marijuana in various forms, money and firearms, according to the sheriff's office.

The firearms included one rifle and three semi-automatic handguns, authorities said.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office is encouraging anyone with information about people distributing controlled substances in the county to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

