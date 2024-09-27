UPDATE: Temple Mall temporarily closed due to fire code violations

UPDATE

The city says that in an effort to prioritize community safety, the mall has been temporarily closed due to unresolved fire code violations identified during recent inspections.

A fire inspection conducted last month outlined several code violations that needed immediate attention, including a deteriorated fire suppression system, non-functioning fire alarms and permanently locked exterior doors, following a reinspection last week, it was revealed that these concerns had not been addressed, and additional safety concerns were identified including plumbing, electrical and other building violations.

"We recognize the complexities involved in property management — however, the well-being of our residents and businesses is our top priority," said Brynn Myers, Temple City Manager.

"We are committed to collaborating with mall management and tenants to resolve these issues and ensure the safety of all who visit the mall."

The city says its ultimate goal is to create a safe environment for everyone while continuing to support Temple's local business community.

ORIGINAL STORY

The City of Temple says an inspection team will conduct a comprehensive safety inspection in response to ongoing concerns related to fire and building code violations at the Temple Mall.

The multidisciplinary team will include the Fire Marshal, city building inspectors, Code Compliance officials, and representatives from the Bell County Public Health District.

The city plans to provide an update on the team's findings and any action to be taken to address the safety concerns.