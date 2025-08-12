Temple ISD Trustees vote to send referendum to November ballot for school security, additional classrooms

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve two propositions to be included in the November election during Monday night's meeting.

The two proposals will appear on the November ballot as Proposition A and Proposition B, and the total cost for the two propositions would be $122.45 million.

Proposition A addresses security needs within the district and would generate $2.75 million.

Key items in this proposition includes:



Adding 10 additional police officers to have a dedicated School Resource Officer (SRO) on every elementary school campus

Impact-resistant film on non-student buildings as required through new TEA safety standards

Perimeter fencing and courtyard/playground fencing on several campuses

Replacement and additional security cameras

Upgrading campus fire alarms

Proposition B addresses adding more classrooms due to continued growth for $119.7 million.

The most significant projects include:



Adding 16 classrooms and other improvements at Temple High School

Adding two classrooms and a permanent space for the 18+ Special Education program

Adding classrooms at Hector P. Garcia and Kennedy-Powell Elementary Schools

Classroom improvements at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy

Finishing classrooms at Lamar Middle School, Travis Science Academy

"These propositions are addressing the most basic and essential needs of our school system - safety and seats - and are not asking for fluff. This plan was developed over the course of the last few years by our parents, business leaders, community members, and spiritual leaders," Board of Trustees President Dan Posey said. "As always, Temple ISD will continue our parent and community engagement efforts in planning and developing a school system that meets our community's expectations."

Election Day for the two propositions is Nov. 4.