Temple ISD to provide free summer meals for children

The Temple Independent School District will again offer free summer meals to children 18 and under through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at six locations throughout the summer. No application, ID, or school enrollment is required to receive meals, which are open to all children in the community. Sites will be closed on June 19 and July 4.

“We know many Temple students rely on nutritious meals during the school year,” said Ian Vestal, Temple ISD’s director of school nutrition. “Thanks to support from TDA, we can continue to meet that need during the summer—no questions asked.”

For a full list of serving sites, dates, and times, visit the Temple ISD website.

