Temple ISD Athletic Training program addresses need for kinesiologist

TEMPLE, Texas — Athletic trainers and physical therapist are top two careers coming out of a Kinesiology Program at Central Texas College, and in Bell County the need for these jobs is huge.

“Being on time for work, staying on top of my work and grades as well as holding myself accountable,” said Cristal Vautistaaguirre, senior at Temple High School.

Technically she doesn't have a job, but she's among the students who arrive at school as early as six in the morning, helping take care of more than 800 student athletes year-round.

“Kind of the in-between us and the students, kind of gives them that peer relationships that allows them to be in places we're not,” said Windee Skrabnek, Temple High School Athletic Trainer.

The athletic training program started in 2004 covering most games during the fall and spring season providing basic first aid and water.

Now, the rest of the state is taking notice of the Temple athletic trainer team. The 20-student group placed seventh out of 27 in the state competition.

Most of the team tells me the program changed their life in positive ways – and plan to pursue kinesiology in college.

It's a career path the athletes consider invaluable.

“Without them I probably wouldn’t be playing football they helped me recover through my color bone and helped me recover through my back,“ said Damarion Willis, Student Athlete.

At Central Texas College, around 350 students are involved in their Kinesiology program.

The major path can lead to many different careers like personal fitness and athletic trainers, physical education teacher, coach, or exercise physiology.

There is a need for physical therapist and athletic trainers in bell county on the science and educational level.

“Getting to work with people and getting to see them progress you know from wherever they start and hopefully reaching their goals toward the end of their journey," said Coach Marilyn Mapes, Department Chair of Kinesiology.

Coach Mapes commends local schools for implementing physical therapist programs – saying students walk through their doors already more than prepared for their studies in kinesiology.