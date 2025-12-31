Temple house fire injures one person Wednesday afternoon

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — One person was injured in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Temple, with firefighters quickly containing the blaze that heavily damaged a single-story home.

Temple Fire and Rescue responded to 601 N 6th Street just after 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a residential structure fire. The first fire unit arrived three minutes later to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear of the structure.

Firefighters verified no one was inside the home before starting to extinguish the fire. Crews worked to protect neighboring structures while attacking the fire directly.

Temple Fire & Rescue

One resident was injured and transported to the hospital by Temple EMS. Other residents safely exited the home with help from neighbors, and no additional injuries were reported.

The fire department responded with 12 units and 25 personnel. Firefighters declared the fire under control at 1:30 p.m. and completely extinguished by 1:37 p.m.

Temple Fire & Rescue

Temple Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Fire Marshal office at 254-298-5682.

Temple EMS assisted with resident care and transport while monitoring fire crews. The Temple Police Department helped with traffic and scene control.

