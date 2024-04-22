Temple H-E-B locations give away over 400 reusable bags to local customers on Earth Day

TEMPLE, Texas — "Save the planet and the earth,” said Rita Hernandez as she packed car with reusable bags from H-E-B.

These reusable bags were offered for all shoppers at check-out to mark Earth Day across Central Texas.

At least 400 bags were given away at each participating H-E-B location around Texas on Monday. Since 2008, H-E-B has given out three million reusable bags.

But the "green feel" isn’t limited to reusable bags.

A store representative introduced 25 News to the field and future line of products, by H-E-B — household, personal care and baby products made with recycled or recyclable content and designed with our neighbors in mind.

"I've also used the recyclable bags this helps your recycling and trash containment," said Rhonda Featherston with H-E-B.

Schools around Texas collected more than five million plastic bags as part of their recycle challenge — local children got the opportunity to learn more about Earth Day in store.

Another neighbor grabbed items for her birthday dinner with her family — she says recycling is an everyday thing in her household.

"Pollution, minimize space in the landfill, and anytime you can reuse something — it’s a good idea," said Katie and Natalie Marwitz.

Alyssa Sanchez came in the store with one reusable bag, and left with another.

"They are very helpful for me and my family at home, plus I like to recycle,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez says she’s been recycling since she was little and always makes an effort to place her bags away.

"I don't like to dispose of them and then they go back into the Earth and mess up our environment."

As part of the community cleanup efforts, neighbors are set to meet at Little Blue Stem Park in Temple for a clean-up on Monday night.

Plus, Keep Temple Beautiful will also host a clean-up on May 10 starting at 1 p.m.