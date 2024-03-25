Temple Fire and Rescue #6 pushes in a new truck

TEMPLE, Texas — The community's newest firefighting tool is taking its rightful spot inside Temple Firehouse #6 — with a little bit of help.

The firefighting family literally pushed their new addition into the firehouse after the accumulation of two years of planning.

“We’re excited to put it into service and excited to run it and help patients when we need to,“ said Jimmy Meyer with the Temple Fire Department.

The truck is equipped with the tallest ladder in bell county to help service surrounding industrial businesses and skyscrapers downtown.

“If that person can’t go to work, it’s going to affect the entire household or the entire community, so the job of this truck is to protect the workplace where the residents work and keep them working and keep the economy going,” Meyer said.

With water pumping at 2,000 gallons per minute, which can be a key factor in fighting local fires.

“A big fire requires big water," Meyer said.

New emergency lights will also help minimize distractions to other drivers while they are responding to calls in our community, with slower flashing lights.

If you ever see it in your neighborhood, you'll want to play close attention to the side of the new truck.

"The 343 is a designation for the September towers that fell — it’s something that inspired me to be a firefighter and inspired a lot of people around us,” Meyer said.