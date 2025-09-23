Temple extends 24th Street overpass closure for 6 months due to safety concerns

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple officials have extended the closure of the 24th Street overpass by six months after discovering safety issues during construction. The bridge will remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians while engineers conduct monitoring and structural analysis. City leaders say safety is the top priority, and the closure could last even longer depending on test results.



24th Street overpass closure in Temple extended 6 months.

Closed to vehicles and pedestrians for safety.

Detours: East Avenue H, MLK Jr. Drive.

City leaders in Temple have extended the closure of the 24th Street overpass for an additional six months after discovering safety issues during the construction project that was close to completion.

The overpass will remain closed to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic while engineers conduct monitoring and analysis of structural problems that emerged during the project.

"Concrete pieces are breaking away from the surface now that can be caused by weather, temperature differences so lots of different things can cause it," said Megan Price, Temple spokesperson.

The city is taking a cautious approach to the safety concerns.

"Out of abundance of caution we are not allowing any live loads right now," Price said.

The closure could extend even longer depending on the results of the engineering analysis currently underway.

"Work on the bridge is to analyze the issues and evaluating and making sure it's safe so that what the six-month process is," Price said.

During the closure, traffic is being diverted to East Avenue H and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. City officials are urging residents to use caution and pay close attention to detour signs and traffic control devices until the project is complete.

Local residents have mixed reactions to the extended closure. While some neighbors describe it as an inconvenience, others say they don't mind the temporary disruption.

"We have to listen to the subject matter experts and go with the best plan moving forward," Price said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.