Temple community remembers Adrian Banks after deadly crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Wednesday night at First Baptist Church Temple, the community shared laughs, tears and their faith, remembering the life of Adrian Banks. He died after he and his sister was hit by a car riding his bicycle on the 8800 block of Tarver Road.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What was scheduled a Wednesday night meeting at Temple First Baptist Church -

“This will be a little different because everyone is dealing with this in a different way,” Miguel Garcia III, student minister at Temple First Baptist Church, said.

Became a time to grieve and remember one of their own, 16-year-old Adrian Banks.

“We just miss him so much,” said one of Adrian's peers.

Everyone remembering one thing above all, his smile, but his friend Chance Reed said his ever-changing character will be missed the most.

"You really never know what to expect.He might shove a bag of cologne in your face.He might tell you about the car he wants to get,” Reed explained.

Adrian's youth leader Elena Voytko, said she was touched seeing the impact he had on so many.

“God is using this child, Adrian, to bring our community together, to lift up the Lord and to lean on one another when there's hardship,” Voytko said.

The weekend before Adrian died he declared his love for Christ expressing an interest in leading his own ministry. Voytko told 25 News this was just the beginning of what he wanted.

“The Lord is not limited to Adrian's body. His spirit still lives on, and that message is going to go out now more than ever”

Adrian's 10-year-old sister is recovering from her injuries, but she has a long road ahead and will be in a full body cast.