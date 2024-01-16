Temple Community Clinic relocates to 31st Street

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Community Clinic is now open at its new location on South 31st Street and Avenue J.

According to the Executive Director, Sherri Woytek, for 30 years, the clinic has bridged healthcare gaps in Temple and Bell County. The clinic will now offer more room and services like social work, mental and women's health, dermatology, and GI.

Woytek says she is excited about the new opportunity to expand, helping the community save on money while providing quality car to those who aren't under governmental programs.

“Four short years ago we were excited to say that we saved saved $200,000 by giving prescriptions that we had access too by pharmaceutical companies," Woytek said.

"Last year, we saved $3.4 million, and that was putting prescriptions in the hands on the patients which promotes their overall health and well being."

The brand new area is now open and will also come with a conference room to allow for education medical classes and outside events.