TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A month after voters approved a new bond for Temple College, the college's president is addressing community questions about why another bond was needed so soon after one passed in 2021.

Watch the story here:

Temple College president explains where bond tax dollars are going after voters approve second bond in 5 years

Temple College President Christy Ponce said the college is planning for long-term growth as enrollment continues to rise.

"We're building for our next 100 years. Uh, so it's an exciting time as our enrollment continues to increase, and we've been, uh, working with architects on, uh, design planning to build for the future."

One result of the 2021 bond is a new health sciences building set to open for students this fall, following major success in the college's healthcare programs. The 2026 bond will continue expanding those healthcare programs while also addressing buildings in need of updates.

Ponce said the growth in healthcare programming has been significant.

"We doubled the size of our nursing program, uh, we expanded our sonography program, added a brand new advanced certification in echo cardio, and, uh, now we are expanding those programs even further."

Some residents have taken to social media to question the tax increase, asking where their dollars are going and why tuition revenue is not sufficient. Ponce said the 2021 bond was the first major bond pursuit in decades for the college.

"Prior to the 2021 bond, uh, Temple College had not pursued more than 30 million NGO bonds over the prior 50 years. So there was a lot of catch-up. Uh, we are celebrating 100 years, so a lot of. facilities that uh needed to be addressed, but also as we are growing and responding to community and industry needs."

The 2026 bond also addresses building electricity and accessibility concerns.

Ponce said she suspects that with the growth Temple is seeing, the tax rate may end up lower than what was voted on — similar to what happened with the 2021 bond.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

