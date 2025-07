TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Due to weather concerns, all activities, vendors, and the scheduled concert for Temple’s Fourth of July celebration have been canceled, city officials announced Friday.

The fireworks display is still expected to begin at 9:30 p.m. as planned. Officials remain hopeful the drone show will proceed at 9:15 p.m., though its launch remains dependent on weather conditions.

“We’ll do everything we can to get the drones in the air if conditions allow,” the city said in a statement.