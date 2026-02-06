Temple announces major park improvements at Ferguson and Jones Parks for 2026

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Temple is moving forward with major improvements to two popular parks that will enhance outdoor recreation and accessibility for residents in 2026.

Ferguson Park and Jones Park are both receiving significant upgrades as part of the city's commitment to investing in high-quality public spaces that serve residents of all ages and abilities.

Ferguson Park

City of Temple

Ferguson Park, located at 1203 E. Adams Ave., will receive a brand-new playground with adjoining accessible sidewalks.

The upgraded playground will include a ninja-style fitness area, with both play structures being fully shaded to improve comfort and usability.

Construction at Ferguson Park is expected to be completed by spring 2026.

Jones Park

City of Temple

Jones Park, located at 1102 W. Ave. H, is already undergoing a comprehensive renovation expected to be completed within the next six months.

The improvements include new restroom facilities, renovated picnic shelters, and the addition of a new pavilion near the playground.

The park will also feature a new accessible trail system, a full-size shaded basketball court, a large playground, updated landscaping, a new irrigation system, and designated wildflower areas.

These enhancements are designed to create a more welcoming, functional, and inclusive park experience for families and visitors.

City-wide Improvements

Brynn Myers, city manager for Temple, said these developments are a part of a larger scale project to enhance the city.

"These park upgrades represent more than just new amenities; they reflect our commitment to strengthening neighborhoods, encouraging active lifestyles, and creating spaces where the community can connect," Myers said. "Investments like these help ensure Temple's parks remain vibrant, accessible, and enjoyable for years to come."

Residents are encouraged to follow the City of Temple for updates as construction progresses and completion dates approach. For more information on city parks and upcoming improvements, click here.

