'Students & staff must feel safe': Temple ISD approves impact-resistant film for all 15 campuses

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple ISD approved a impact-resistant film on Friday, that will be installed on all 15 of the district's campuses.

The film will be on all first-floor doors and windows, and the $1.1 million project will be funded through grant money — with none of the cost being passed on to taxpayers.

Installation of the impact-resistant film is expected to begin over this winter break — Temple ISD officials are also continuing to evaluate all safety and security measures for future upgrades and security enhancements.

"The safety of our students and staff is job one — in order to expect maximum potential, students and staff must feel safe," said Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott.

"Having the impact-resistant film on all first-floor windows and doors exceeds the Texas Education Agency’s requirements for school districts, but it also reflects the community expectations for safety and security established during the development and passage of Temple ISD’s Bond 2022 package," the district said.

Within this Bond 2022 package, security updates are being done at schools throughout the district.

Two years ago, Temple ISD also approved, outside of the bond, hiring armed security officers so that every campus in the district would have an armed security officer or police officer on site.

"We have always been a proactive school district and do not play from behind — this is another example, and when you regularly engage your community, it allows you to have collaborative foresight to take the lead on programming," Ott said.

"I do not know of another district in Texas that is going above and beyond in this manner, and I am proud of Temple ISD, and our community, for making this move."