South Korea's new manufacturing company in Temple will take 12 to 18 months to build

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "SeAH Superalloy Technologies is a high-performance metal manufacturing company here that coming to Temple," said Tom Long, Vice President of Temple Economic Development.

The deal was sealed with Governor Greg Abbott, with the help of the City of Temple — they provided 45 acres of land and a network to the South Korean Company.

"SeAH Superalloy Technologies looked at 75 cities across the United States," Long said.

He says preparedness, location, and workforce is what sealed the deal — Whitney Theriot, President of the Temple Chamber of Commerce says it makes a stronger economy, especially for times like the pandemic.

"We wared very well through that because we have a diverse industry base," said Theriot said.

The $110 million high-performance metal facility is expected to create 100 jobs, producing 6,000 tons of special alloys a year for industries like aerospace, automotive, power generation, oil, and gas.

"The plant will break ground probably the third quarter of this year and we will be operational the first quarter of 26 its about a 12 to 18 month build time," Long said.

Officials say it also provides our neighbors the opportunity to play in the global market for industrial development — good-paying jobs with advancement opportunities.

"There will be a wide range of opportunities for people from production to management to distribution to safety to quality control," Long said.