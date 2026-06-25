South 1st St. construction to shut down lanes Monday, leaving nearby businesses blindsided

Construction on South 1st Street is set to shut down lanes Monday, and nearby business owners say they received no direct notice from the city about the upcoming project.

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South 1st Street construction set to shut down lanes Monday, leaving nearby businesses blindsided

Alicia Basinger, manager of Ranch House on South 1st Street, said she learned about the construction on her own.

"I found out about the construction as I was riding down 1st Street, I read the digital board saying that there was going to be a closure," Basinger said.

Basinger said the business had no advance warning about the extended construction. She said she has already noticed traffic issues in the area.

"I think the main problem was maybe not having a turn lane. The VA hospital, of course, is right across the street and so we have a lot of traffic that stops here trying to turn in and so it's just congested a little bit, but other than that, I don't see any other problems," Basinger said.

Next door at Bill's Grill, owner Steve Evans said he has already felt the impact of smaller-scale construction taking place in front of his store. Evans, who has operated the business since 1974, said he hopes to push through without having to close.

"Whether we're busy or not, the bills keep coming and, my bills keep coming. Everybody that supply us with food and, supplies are gonna be affected also. I know we're small, but it's still my whole life and it's my employees' lives," Evans said.

The project will fix drainage and roadway issues and replace street lights. One lane will remain open to provide access to businesses throughout the project, but Evans said customers have already told him they plan to return once construction is finished.

"In COVID, we, we, we adapted and did what we needed to do to make it, but it was, it was tough, and this is gonna be the same way," Evans said.

The city gave the following statement to 25 News:

"The city has taken several steps to notify affected stakeholders about the upcoming closure and detour.

Temple College received direct notification, including the traffic advisory, which was emailed to the college's CFO and Vice President. The VA Hospital was also notified directly and has confirmed receipt of the advisory.

In addition, the contractor, Choice Builders, has installed four message boards along 1st Street to alert motorists and the public of the upcoming closure. The contractor has also been asked to conduct direct outreach to businesses located north of Avenue U and south of Avenue T.

It's important to note that while through traffic will be detoured during construction, access to businesses in the area will be maintained. A lane along 1st Street will remain available to provide access to businesses throughout the duration of the project."

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