Skull abnormality causing health issues for Temple 5-year-old

TEMPLE, Texas — Last week, five-year-old Michael Kelley was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation — a structural abnormality in your skull that causes part of your brain to move into your spinal canal, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The diagnosis came around the same time as his birthday.

It’s taken a toll on his mood and personality — him and his parents are taking life day by day.

For Michael, that can include seizures, migrants or being too tired to even be a kid.

He’s even experienced short-term memory loss.

“I was holding him and he just kept screaming that he wanted his mommy, mommy save me and (he) didn’t know me," said Michael's mother, Sherry Kelley.

Michael's father, Chris Kelley, says Michael has not been his rambunctious, fun-loving, a typical five-year-old self since.

Kelley said that has been the hardest part to handle.

Surgery is an option but it’s risky — for now, they are counting on his medications to lower his symptoms and pain.

They continue to count on and be thankful for the many blessings from the loved ones around them.

