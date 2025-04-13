Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBell CountyTemple

Actions

UPDATE: Police identify victims in deadly Sunday morning shooting in Temple

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted
and last updated

UPDATED STORY:  The Temple Police Department has identified the two victims as 17-year-old Marcos Humberto Anaya Jr. from Temple, TX, and 18-year-old Tristan Deon Martin from Temple, TX.

ORIGINAL STORY:
The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left two people dead.

Police responded to N 1st Street for a shots fired call around 4:00 a.m., where officers found a person with a gunshot wound. Minutes later, officers learned a second person had been transported to the hospital by a friend.

Both people were pronounced dead.

Temple police have not released the identities of those involved or what investigators believe happened. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Faces of Fort Cavazos