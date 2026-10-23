Senate candidate James Talarico visits Bell County voters in Temple ahead of Election Day

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Senate contender James Talarico has been reaching out to Bell County voters in the final days before the election, making a stop at Main Street Hall in Temple.

"Bell County you're my slingshot," Talarico said, referring to the story of David and Goliath.

Talarico was in a crowded room for his stop in Temple, which came right after he voted in Austin. He is running for Senate against current Attorney General Ken Paxton.

During his speech, Talarico said his goals if he wins are to keep outside influences out of elections.

"If we win this race in Texas, I'm gonna vote to ban corporate PACs and super PACs, so billionaires can't buy our elections. They know that I'm going to fight to get big money out of our politics by overturning Citizens United," Talarico said.

Kathy, a neighbor at the event, told 25 News she likes the integrity she sees from him.

"Character matters that used to be the message back in the 80s and 90s. Character matters, and it does. Character matters...You see the administration taking money for things they shouldn't take money for and it's blatant, and they don't seem to care," Kathy said.

Patrick Purvis lives in Bell County and told me he traditionally voted Republican, but with the current state of the economy, he just wants change.

"Now, all this transgender girls and boys sports or whatever, that's all ridiculous. Tell me what you're gonna do. Give me your plans, and we're not getting any of that from the Republican side," Purvis said.

"Bring integrity back into the state and work for the people, all the people, not just the red or the blue. It's for the whole state," Purvis said.

Early voting goes through Friday, October 30, with Election Day Tuesday, November 3.

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