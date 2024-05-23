Rezoning to bring changes to South 31st Street in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Some rezoning will allow new businesses and neighbors to come to 31st here in Temple.

“Per the ordinance, sit-down restaurants have been approved, but restaurants with drive-through windows are not approved within the zone,” said Megan Price, Public Relations Coordinator.

The City of Temple says the rezoning will allow for restaurants to come but not exceed 50 percent in alcohol sales.

“This type of business is in line with the city’s comprehensive plan and kinda in summary of what the comprehensive plan is,” Price said.

According to TABC regulations, the ordinance would allow for certain conditions on how the new restaurants must coexist, like staying 300 feet away from churches, schools, and public hospitals.

It may include a 10 p.m. loud noise curfew and mandatory site plan reviews. Townhomes are currently being built in the area.

“This particular location is listed as a corridor mixed unit,” Price said.

The expansion would be right by side some current estate properties and businesses - the expansion will bring in more retail, sit-down restaurants, and a new Temple Library branch, partnering with Georgetown Rail Road Trail estimated to begin construction in 2025.

“We think it will make it a nice walkable area that hopefully the resident will be able to enjoy,” Price said.

The second and final read will be made at the June 6th council meeting.