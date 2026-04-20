TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — After an eight-hour city council meeting Thursday, neighbors tell me they still have questions about the city’s third planned data center, and now they said, they feel unheard and are pushing for a change in city government. Residents are threatening a recall after the city council approved a development agreement for a new Rowan data center, despite heavy opposition from neighbors who packed the council chambers.

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Residents threaten city council recall after local leaders approve Rowan data center development agreement

Local leaders did not publicly respond to residents as they brought up a recall if the agreement with Rowan was approved.

"So, I don't want to do the recall. I don't want to see your names dragged through the mud. So, please, for the sake of the community, for the sake of all of our experiences, please just resign," resident Joe Royers said.

Neighbors packed the city council chambers, hoping to slow the advancement of another data center. Residents expressed concerns over the heavy demands these facilities place on water and utilities.

"We've been working for y'all as a whole. We are a wealth of knowledge for y'all. We've spent hours for you," one resident said.

The council ultimately voted to approve the annexation of land and development agreement, leaving some residents wanting accountability from local leaders.

"I don't feel like our voices were necessarily listened to. They may have been heard, but the city council chose to go against our wishes and vote for the data center. So that's the reason for our recall," Summer Brady said.

"Be more honest, be more transparent, sit down with us, explain the situation," Lynn Thomas said.

Representatives from Rowan answered questions directly from neighbors during the meeting to provide clarity on the project.

"None of us wants an environmental disaster like has happened," one neighbor said.

"Yeah, I think there's um I'm not an expert on environmental contamination. But I think there are federal regulations that stipulate what happens if there is contamination and who owns that," a Rowan representative said.

Davis encouraged residents to bring their concerns forward.

"It's been my intention this whole time to be sure that everyone has an opportunity states their states their concerns, have those answered, you know, at a reasonable level. And I think that we've accomplished that tonight," Davis said.

However, neighbors told 25 News they want more detailed information.

"The stakes are kind of high. We all enjoy living here and want to continue living here, and we're concerned about severe cost of living increases as well as just pollution to the natural environment. So as far as the recall goes, I know that's just the most immediate path forward, but it's definitely not the only path forward and we'll exhaust any option," Lucas Madrid said.

For a recall to happen, a petition has to have a certain percentage of local voters sign it.

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