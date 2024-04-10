Rainfall causes nearly 900K gallons of sewage to overflow in Temple, city says

TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple is notifying the public about two significant sewer overflows they said are due to rainfall.

According to the city, rainfall overflowed sewer systems at 3420 Northwood Road and at 50th and West Adams on Tuesday.

They said the Northwood overflow had more than 402,100 gallons of sewage and the the 50th and West Adams had more than 489,500—bringing the total to 891,600 gallons of overflow.

City officials said they are working to fix and disinfect the overflows.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified.