TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Temple is moving forward with Rowan Digital Infrastructure's Project Ranger data center, approving zoning and annexation of the land with a development agreement Thursday.

Project Ranger will take up more than 300 acres off of Interstate 190.

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Project Ranger: 300-acre Rowan data center campus

Nathaniel Brown with Rowan Digital Infrastructure said the industrial land made perfect sense for this kind of project.

"This is industrial land, and as far as due diligence, we cite our projects to avoid any potential issues, whether that be environmental, cultural, you name it. We wanna make sure, from our perspective and from the community's perspective that this site makes sense for this," Brown said.

"The campus design is still underway. So, what I can tell you is that this project, the size of it is similar to the ones that we've got underway," Brown said.

The development agreement between Rowan and the city outlines how the project will manage noise, construction traffic and utility agreements, which will be similar to Rowan's existing projects in the area.

"It requires things like traffic studies, it requires things like sound studies, which Rowan voluntarily will submit as part of this process. We are playing by all the rules and regulations within the city of Temple," Brown said.

After the development agreement is finalized, the company will move on to discuss tax breaks or other incentives with Temple. Brown gave a hypothetical timeline for the data center if the city process moves along with no pauses.

"Assuming final approvals are coming in the next couple of weeks, that project could theoretically break ground sometime this spring or summer, and construction lasts 12 to 18 months typically. So, this project would theoretically come online towards the end of next year," Brown said.

While the company is open to continuing to invest in Temple, Rowan says they are currently focused on its current projects.

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