Preparing the spring forward; Learning the effects of Daylight-Saving Time.

TEMPLE, Texas — Setting the clocks ahead an hour is right around the corner and Heather Healy talks with a medical professional, patient and some of the morning show staff on how this change effects our bodies.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Even for morning people, the coming time change can be a little tough.

“I am a very, very sleepy girl just in life in general. So I pretty much can sleep anywhere,” said 25 News' Shardae LaRae.

And for people with sleep issues like Gerald Carr...

“I just don't like it. Never liked it, never liked it ever. By the time you get use to it in the winter time it’s already spring,” Carr said.

Carr is a patient at Baylor Scott & White Sleep Institute in Temple, where Dr. Carl Boethel is the Chief of Sleep Medicine.

“It does affect the body to lose that hour of sleep,” Dr. Boethel said.

He said springing forward can set people back.

“So one of the main problems is that when you advance sleep, people usually wind up with sleep deprivation,” Dr. Boethel said.

With sleep deprivation comes an increase in health issues such as heart attacks and strokes. So he said most sleep experts want standard time all year long. Until then...

“Maybe plan ahead and try to go to bed when your body is ready to go to sleep. When it's dark, go ahead and go to bed and don't try to stay up late,” Dr. Boethel said.

Texas lawmakers have considered asking voters their preference on the time change.

“I hope to stay we can vote where we don't have to change the times. I want us to stay the same summertime all year,” Carr said.

For now, Dr. Boethel recommends taking a 15 minute power nap, turning off your screens an hour before bed and making your sleep space dark and quiet. Because after we spring forward, even morning people may need some extra shut eye.

“I see both pros and cons with it is to me the change sets a new pace. So whatever they decide, I'm not tripping,” Shardae said.