No threat to public following officer-involved shooting in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that stemmed from an incident on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Kasberg Drive around 8:38 for a welfare call regarding a 20-year-old male that was slurring his speech.

Upon the officer's arrival and him approaching the subject, following initial dialogue between the subject, EMS, and the officer, the individual fled the residence east toward Pepper Creek Trail.

"The officer attempted to detain the subject for the welfare concern, but the subject resisted, and an altercation with the officer ensued," police said.

"A supervisor, who was able to access the live feed monitoring feature on the officer's AXON body camera could hear what sounded like the altercation, heard the subject yelling death threats at the officer, gunshots, and the officer advising that the subject was actively choking him, and calling out 'shots fired'."

The officer detained the subject and took him into custody — he sustained at least one gunshot wound to his upper left torso and was taken to the hospital, and is stable.

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is also stable.

There is no public threat at this time, and this case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously here.