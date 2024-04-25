No H-E-B coming to west Temple at this time

TEMPLE, Texas — After word spread about the land purchase in west Temple by H-E-B, some of our neighbors expressed excitement through social media.

The city confirms that the grocery chain brought some land at West Adams Avenue and North Kegley Road. However, the city said they have not had conversations with them regarding development in recent years.

A representative with H-E-B told 25 News, "We have no plans for a third store in Temple at this time."

The other two locations can be found at 3002 S 31st Street and 1314 W Adams Avenue.