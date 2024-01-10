New Temple ISD school welcomes the return of beloved mascot

TEMPLE, Texas — A familiar face will be joining the students of the newly built Sampson-Howard Elementary School in Temple ISD next year.

Welcome back the Cougar!

The district said Carter Elementary will be closing based on declining neighborhood enrollment, but the former Carter mascot will be joining the students at Sampson-Howard for the next school year after teachers and faculty approached the district to bring their mascot with them.

“The fact that this incredible idea originated with the Cater staff speaks volumes about their commitment and enthusiasm about opening Sampson-Howard," TISD trustee Shannon Gowan said.

“The idea to carry the mascot forward to the new school is such a thoughtful way to honor the legacy of current and previous students and staff from Cater," TISD trustee Shannon Myers said.

The district said the Cougar mascot will be sporting the new colors of Sampson-Howard too—blue and gold.

“In TISD, we value the voices of our staff and community,” said Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of Temple schools. “I am grateful for the trust we have between administration and staff, which facilitates the thoughtful exchange of ideas. This is a shining example of collaboration, trust, and the standard we set for honoring those that came before us.”

The new school is being constructed in southeast Temple. The district said it was the largest project planned as part of the 2022 Bond passed by voters in May 2022.