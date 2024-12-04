New facility to bring 'innovation & sustainability', 45 full-time jobs to Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) has announced that CHEP USA, a global leader in sustainable logistics, will soon be built in Temple.

According to officials, a 65,000-square-foot facility will be built, and Alabama-based Graham & Company, LLC will serve as the project’s developer.

Representatives were on-site on Wednesday in Temple for a formal groundbreaking ceremony — this project highlights Temple's growing appeal as a hub for forward-thinking companies committed to progress and sustainability.

"We’re proud to once again partner with CHEP in Texas," said President of Graham & Company, Henry Graham.

"They require a unique mix of real estate solutions that our firm is well positioned to deliver against with our build-to-suit platform."

Located on 11 acres within Temple Industrial Park, the $12.5 million investment will create and maintain 45 full-time jobs at the new facility, further enhancing the area’s industrial ecosystem.

"Once operational, the facility is projected to service and repair many thousands of pallets annually, supporting CHEP’s mission to deliver sustainable, efficient supply chain solutions to businesses worldwide," officials said.

"CHEP’s decision to build in Temple strengthens our industrial ecosystem and aligns with our commitment to sustainability and innovation," said President and CEO of Temple EDC, Adrian Cannady.

"This facility isn’t just creating jobs; it’s creating a legacy of environmental stewardship and economic opportunity for our community — Temple EDC is proud to partner with CHEP to build a brighter, more sustainable future."

Scheduled for completion and operation by September of 2025 CHEP’s new facility represents the perfect synergy of sustainability, economic development, and a thriving supply chain network.

With over 60 years of experience across 60 countries, CHEP is a supply chain partner to some of the world’s most iconic brands in consumer goods, retail, food and beverage, bulk liquid, and automotive.

Central to CHEP’s sustainability commitment is its circular business model, known as "share and reuse," which focuses on reusing and recycling pallets and containers — this innovative approach helps companies reduce waste, improve efficiency, and lower their environmental impact, allowing them to focus on core operations while contributing to a greener planet.

25 News will provide updates on the completion of this facility and its impact on the City of Temple.