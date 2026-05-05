TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — On Tuesday morning neighbors got a chance to speak with the four finalist for Temple's next Fire Chief.



Corey Parker

Bryan Norris

Richie Quintero

Christopher Perez

Watch the story here:

Neighbors meet and greet Temple Fire Chief finalist

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After 5 months of an extensive interview, we are down to the finalists to be the next leader of the Temple Fire Department

Corey Parker comes from a fire station in Virginia with a set of priorities if he's chosen.

“If we can't take care of our people, keep them safe, keep them healthy, provide them with state-of-the-art equipment and technology, provide them policies and resources that keep them motivated and energized, then they're not going to be able to go out on the street and take care of the citizens.”

Bryan Norris comes from the San Antonio Fire Department, with a goal of being a friendly and trusted face for our community.

“The fire chief is someone in the community that people should trust and know. And you, it's not just about showing up to events and doing those different things, of course those are part of it, but it's about transparency and education. We should be transparent about the services that the fire department provides,” Norris said.

Richie Quintero said bringing his balanced experience from Corpus Christi makes him the perfect candidate.

“We need to understand what they need. And then on the administrative side, being able to translate those needs into policy, into budget formation so that we can meet those demands. I believe I bring that combination of mixture,” Quintero said.

Lastly from Laredo, Christopher Perez says he wants to elevate the department, if chosen.

“To me number one is about leadership bringing good leadership to the department so that way I can bring it together so that way it's aligned with the community and then from there we can thrive...it's the perfect size to make a change and make a difference and to have impact on the department," Perez said.

City personnel told 25 News they are taking as much time as needed to make the right decision.