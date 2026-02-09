Multiple Temple police officers, EMTs injured during overdose response

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Two Temple police officers and two emergency medical technicians were injured Saturday afternoon while responding to an overdose call that escalated into an assault.

The incident started around 4:16 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7 when officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South 19th Street for a reported overdose. Dispatch was advised that that 33-year-old Wayne Bledsoe III was conscious and alert but had reportedly ingested PCP.

Upon arrival, officers met Bledsoe and the caller, identified as 46-year-old Schemika Burleson. Officers were advised that Bledsoe had ingested PCP and required medical attention.

EMS arrived around seven minutes after officers, at approximately 4:23 p.m., evaluated Bledsoe, and determined he needed to be taken to the hospital for treatment. The Temple Police Department said officers and Burleson explained the need for taking Bledsoe to the hospital.

While inside the ambulance, Bledsoe abruptly stood up and tried to evade EMS personnel and officers by getting out of the vehicle. Officers tried to regain control, at which point Bledsoe began actively resisting by grabbing at officers.

During the struggle, Burleson physically interfered by grabbing the officers and "fish hooking" one of them by placing her fingers in the officer's mouth and pulling the officer. Bledsoe also grabbed the first officer, pulling apart the officer's radio and preventing the officer from calling for additional assistance.

Bledsoe further assaulted the second officer by pulling the officer's hair, causing pain, and breaking the officer's finger. Multiple bystanders continued to approach and verbally interfere with officers' efforts to control the situation despite officers' and EMTs' verbal attempts to ask the bystanders to stay at a safe distance.

Officers were ultimately able to detain both Bledsoe and Burleson.

Bledsoe was taken to the hospital for evaluation and later booked into the Bell County Jail for assault on a public servant. Burleson was also taken to Bell County Jail for assault on a public servant. Additional charges are pending further investigation.

As a result, two Temple Police Officers were evaluated at the hospital for their injuries and two EMTs sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The case is under investigation, and no other information will be released at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.