More art to come in Temple as part of the I-35 East-West Gateway Project

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A new piece of art has caught the eyes of many Central Texans — it's a part of the I-35 East-West Gateway Project.

The project started in October 2023 as part of the city's Strategic and Comprehensive plan to encourage public art and design throughout neighborhoods, helping to keep Temple beautiful.

The city received $540,000 in additional funding from the Keep Texas Beautiful Governor's Award — in addition to art, the city says this $5.6 million project will bring improved irrigation, landscape planting, lighting, and art installations to areas between West Central and West Adams.

The project is on track to finish by October 2024.