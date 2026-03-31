TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Tuesday, the City of Temple invited the public to meet their four finalist for police chief. The finalist interacted with the community after undergoing an extensive interview process and background check. Police personnel say they are confident a decision for the position can be made within a month.

Here's an overview of the candidates:



Allen Teston is the current interim police chief for the city and has served at Temple PD for 27 years.

Carrie White is the chief at Forney Police Department. She also served as an assistant chief of police for North Richland Hills.

Coy Brown comes from Cedar Park PD where he is a commander.

Vrail George Jr. is currently commander for Waco PD, he started his career in the United States Marine Corp.

Watch the story here:

Meet the Temple Police Chief finalists

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The city of Temple is down to four finalist for police chief. At the Temple Police Department, neighbors got to chat with the prospects who will lead the department.

It was in September, previous chief Reynolds was promoted to assistant city manager, leaving his position vacant. I spoke with the finalists about what they will bring if they get the position.

The process started with 32 candidates each going through an extensive vetting process to get down to the finalist.

Alan has worked in Temple for 27 years and is currently the interim police chief. He tells me he wants to increase the community engagement if he is the chief.

"I'd really pursue more community engagement, more community interaction. We want to hear from the community what they need from us as a police agency, so we're responsive to their true needs. So it'd be a lot of community focus and as a chief being out there and available," Teston said.

Carrie White comes from Forney Police Department. She says she wants to keep transparency on the forefront.

"Some of the things obviously is, is making sure that, that the community and I'm being, I'm transparent as I can be in Forney right now. I think that comes with me, right? You have to be able to have somewhat of a transparency approach to things. unfortunately, it's not everything, you can't divulge everything when it comes to crime, and I get that, but being transparent with the community," White said.

Current commander for Waco Police Department, Vrail George Jr., says he is ready to rise to the position and go into it with an open mind.

"I'm not here to turn Temple PD into Waco PD. It would be unwise for me to just to make changes because, 'hey, this is the way we did over here.' So understanding how they operate here. And identifying any weaknesses or threats that may exist and then addressing those at first, but from what I see from these past couple of months, Temple has a great program,” George said.

Cedar Park Police Department Commander Coy Brown says he wants to be a present chief for the neighbors of Temple.

“People first, I believe if you take care of the men and women of the Temple Police Department, they will take care of the community. And that’s also being present in the community. But it’s very important on that trust side, it’s about career development side piece as well. It about I don’t lead from behind a desk. I am a chief that’s out there and visible," Brown said.

The deciding team will still have to convey and make their decision on the next chief of police. Please personnel say they are confident, a decision could be made within a month.