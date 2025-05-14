Marlin PD vehicle t-boned, rolled in Temple crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a traffic crash involving a Marlin Police Department vehicle.

Investigators say on Wednesday afternoon Temple officers responded to the 22500 block of SE HK Dodgen Loop for reports of a traffic accident. On scene, officers determined a Marlin police vehicle had been t-boned by another vehicle at an intersection. The crash caused the police vehicle to roll over.

Marlin police were transporting an individual at the time of the crash. Three people involved were hurt.