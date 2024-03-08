Man saved by Temple police officer urges citizens to get CPR training

TEMPLE, Texas — On Jan. 1st, 79-year-old Ron Scott stopped breathing. His wife called 911 and began CPR.

“When I heard him make a noise that wasn’t a normal noise, I turned the light on and he already had no pulse,” Mrs. Scott said.

Sgt. Casey Sheppard with Temple Police was on his way home from work later than usual in the 700 block of Olde Oaks Drive when the call was duplicated from Bell County Sheriff’s Office to the Temple Police Department.

Sgt. Sheppard used his training to provide CPR stabilizing the individual for transport to the hospital.

On Thursday, it was an emotional celebration as he was honored for his heroic action.

“It’s amazing. He was in the hospital for six days. The doctors said he only had three percent of survival, " Mrs. Scott said.

"He’s the first individual that I’ve ever done CPR on that I’ve been able to meet afterwards,” Sgt. Sheppard said.

After a lifesaving action, the family and officer stress the importance of getting certified in CPR training.