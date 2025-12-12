Central Texas man arrested for child sexual abuse charges from 2018

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A man was arrested on Thursday for charges of sexual assault of a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child that stem from 2018 allegations.

Juston Altum is accused of forcing two underage girls to perform oral sex, according to arrest affidavits obtained by 25 News.

According to the court documents, a Temple Police officer viewed an interview done at the Children's Advocacy Center of Central Texas and Medical Records for two girls who were minors at the time of the accusations.

The officer said during the interview, the two girls say they were at their home in Temple when Altum allegedly sexually assaulted them. Altum was taken into custody by the Bell County Sheriff's Office and is currently in the Bell County Jail, as of publishing.

There are 10 charges listed against Altum and he has a $1,460,000 total bond.

Below are the charges listed against Altum, according to Bell County Jail records:

