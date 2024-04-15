Mac Haik Dodge in Temple says driver of stranded Jeep posted in local Facebook group is alive and okay

TEMPLE, Texas — A Facebook post in a local group recently sparked a conversation between a few Central Texans.

Sandra Combs lived on Riverside Trail for three years — she says flooding on the road has always been a problem.

“Even if we get a little rain, it normally floods and the water moving over that little bridge — it's moving really fast,” she said.

"You don’t know what you are driving into."

Combs posted a photo of a stranded Jeep in a local Facebook group — her and many of her neighbors have been posting their own experiences with the flooding.

“I was just praying that, you know, whoever was in there made it out safe," Combs said.

25 News did some research to try and find out what happened to the driver of a Jeep that Combs posted in a local Facebook group.

Mac Haik Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram in Temple says the driver is safe.

This is a different vehicle than the one found Saturday off Riverside Trail — in that case, Temple police say 92-year-old Louise Shumate died after she tried to cross a flooded area near the scene.

It was swept up in fast waters before getting pinned to several trees.

The City of Temple says there are low water crossings across the city, and they are checked during and after storms.

“They put up little signs when it rains, but I don't know what else they can do," Combs said.

"Once you go down that hill, it’s going to be hard coming back up."