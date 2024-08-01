Local woman claims sexual assault, harassment at Temple VA

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "I loved my job, I loved being there helping other veterans, I loved talking to other veterans," said Tiwanda Johnson, former Temple VA worker.

Tiwanda Johnson is an army veteran and former worker at Temple VA — she says she experienced a hostile environment, including having to deal with physical harassment on the job.

"I was working second shift and I was going to help one of my coworkers and another coworker came in his civilian clothes and put his hands on me, so I had to defend myself," Johnson said.

Tiwanda says she and other witnesses had reported it to the employee union.

"I was told to keep my mouth closed, because I am in my probationary period," she said.

A few months later, Tiwanda says she was walking into a building when she says a coworker commented on her clothing.

"He said, Oh, I see you got on jeans again today, and I said, 'Stop looking at me, I done told you about making a comment' — he said, 'I can look where I want to look' and he proceeds to walk in front of me looking at me up and down and walk behind looking at me," Johnson said.

She says she filed constant complaints, resulting in rules to limit contact between the two — but they had another encounter when she passed her coworker in a stairway.

"Instead of him walking the other way he continues to walk behind me," Johnson said.

She's shared documentation she believes backs up her claims.

Tiwanda says her overall well-being started declining due to stress and depression, forcing her to resign in April of this year.

She also showed old paychecks that she says show she wasn't paid in full.

"The Act of Reprisal how is my environmental pay 64 hours and the amount is $64,” Johnson said.

"I took a stand — they tried to intimidate me with his antics, I did report of contacts, emails nothing happened he still has his job."

Temple VA gave 25 News this statement, saying it has zero tolerance for harassment or abuse of any kind.

"VA has zero-tolerance for harassment or abuse of any kind and vow to investigate all allegations and take appropriate action. The allegation that came forward was one of sexual harassment. While the allegation was not around sexual assault, sexual harassment of any employee or patient is considered completely unacceptable at VA.



After a thorough investigation and fact finding earlier this year, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System did substantiate allegations of improper conduct in this case. Disciplinary action was taken against the offender; however, we cannot provide further details because of federal privacy laws.



VA condemns this employee's behavior in the strongest possible terms. VA is committed to holding offenders accountable and supporting those affected by this conduct.



The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System strives to maintain a welcoming, respectful, and safe environment — free of harassment of any kind – for Veterans, employees, volunteers, and visitors.



If anyone experiences and/or witnesses sexual harassment or assault at a VA facility, we ask that you report it immediately to VA Police, a VA management official, or the Office of Inspector General at 800-488-8244."

The agency says disciplinary action was taken against her former coworker and it condemns their behavior, but due to federal privacy laws no further information can be provided.

"I went through these things, but how many other woman went through this? How many other women going through this? I know several," Johnson said.

