Local organizations helping care for the homeless population in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — "I've seen people who have literally stopped doing drugs, who have woken up and said 'Hey, I'm not going to do any more drugs," said Uhuria Jordan, homeless volunteer.

Uhuria Jordan has witnessed what she called

miracles happening right in front of her eyes in Bell County. She used to live outside, but organizations like Feed my Sheep and the Salvation Army helped her and her daughter get to a better place.

Now she practices the same thing the organizations did for her helping others to get back in their feet.

"You really don't do it to tell anybody about it you do it just because God has put it in your heart to move that way," Jordan said.

Based on the homeless count in Temple, there are over 300 neighbors without homes. Casey Mooney says that is a large number for the area, but the answer to the problem is bigger than just building extra shelter.

"Beyond that we need people to just see people for who they really are and be here be apart of their lives get to know them because when you build relationships thats when real change starts to happen," said Casey Mooney, Feed My Sheep.

Feed My Sheep partners with community volunteers, like Aaron Haws who works in the kitchen helping to prepare meals. They offer many resources form homeless and mental health development.

"This will probably go to help around 2 to 3 meals. On average each meal we do is about a 150 hot meals and 200 total including sack lunches," Haws said.

Speaking to many of our neighbors who use these resources they are thankful for the help.

"Really it's just about praying and grace lots of grace for those who help and even those who don't help just grace and this is our time to love and do things the way he has us to do," Jordan said.