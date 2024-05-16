Local lawn care entrepreneur says City of Temple's purchase of robotic mower will be of good use

TEMPLE, Texas — While riding around Central Texas neighborhoods, 25 News discovered two young men mowing lawns.

"The first time I believe I mowed my lawn, I was 6 years old," said Drew Spencer, Owner of Drew's Lawn Care.

15-year-old Drew is a young entrepreneur — he started his business at the age of 12.

"I always have enjoyed mowing my own lawn, so I decided to try and make it my career," Spencer said.

He mows about 25 yards a day with the help from some friends.

Drew collects between $40 to more than $100 depending on yard size — he's already planning for his future after high school.

"I'd like to get more into the landscaping of things," Spencer said.

25 News showed him this photo of a new robotic lawn mower, which the City of Temple just purchased for $68,550.

Temple Daily Telegram

The city says it's only buying one right now — it actually won't be used for lawn maintenance, instead being used to help drainage service crews in hard-to-reach areas.

Drews says as a businessman, he can understand the large purchase.

"It can save workers time, and will make work a lot safer for whenever they are mowing up against the ponds and inside of the trenches," Spencer said.

Spencer's message to younger entrepreneur neighbors, is to always know your worth.

"Get paid what you're supposed to get paid, even though you are 12 or 11, you should get paid the amount that the big guys are getting paid," Spencer said.