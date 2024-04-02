Launch Temple still accepting applications for 2024 Cohort

TEMPLE, Texas — Launch Temple is a program to help the community move forward with their own business whether getting started, already in business, or you just have a idea.

The 10-week course is once a week at Temple College offering free business training, mentors, and networking opportunities.

Sandra Escalante is one of 15 students who graduated out of the 2023 cohort.

She says it helped her become more organized with the vision she had in mind.

“Even if you aren’t going to start now, it’s good to have this information, it’s good to build a network, and it’s good to just get out there and support the community," said owner of Haute Dogs, Escalante.

She adds that the Launch Temple class not only prepared her for business, but also helped her get over her fear to start she encourages everyone that has an idea to try.

Applications will be accepted until the end of next week, to sign up click here.