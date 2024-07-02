'It's rewarding': City of Temple seeking volunteers for the 'Good Neighbor' program

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — "There are people who are suffering, that are financially disadvantaged, and if a neighbor can reach out and help them, that's probably the most important thing you can do as a neighbor,” said local volunteer, Nathan Kruetter.

Through the "Good Neighbor" program with the City of Temple, Nathan Kreutter can be just that — he's one of the 18 neighbors that goes out to help the elderly or disabled with yard and housework, making sure they stay up to code compliance.

"We want them to stay in their house as long as possible," Kreutter said.

"By keeping up their property, they are able to stay in their homes — not go to assisted living care of the nursing home."

Kreutter says this was the perfect thing to do after retiring early, he currently services four clients.

"I go back every other week or so — in that time, you get to know them," Kreutter said.

The Good Neighbor program currently has 28 beneficiaries — the city offers lawn care supplies to any volunteer to be picked up at the Temple Public Library with a library card, so it does not cost anything but time.

Signing up for volunteer applications requires a background check — the program is in place from April 1 until October 31.

"A person who is down — maybe they have an illness, maybe their mower is broken — you can keep that property up for them that gives me a lot of satisfaction," Kreutter said.

To sign up, to receive or give service, click here.