TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — I-35 northbound lanes are closed between Exit 297 and Exit 299 in Temple following an 18-wheeler crash where the driver struck a fiber line — this area will be closed for several hours.

Officers are on the scene diverting traffic to the service road, and authorities ask that drivers please use an alternate route.

Temple police and other authorities are on the scene, and no injuries have been reported.